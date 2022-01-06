"I was told no" - Goldberg's potentially dangerous idea was rejected

Goldberg recently made an astounding reveal about his Starrcade 1998 loss to Kevin Nash.

The WWE Hall of Famer's legendary 173-0 winning streak came to an end at Starrcade, where he took on Nash with the WCW World Championship on the line. The match ended with Scott Hall brutally attacking Goldberg with a cattle prod, following which Nash hit a devastating Jackknife Powerbomb on him to win the title.

During his latest interview with Sports Illustrated, Goldberg revealed that he wished to change one bit about the historic contest. The in-ring veteran wanted the cattle prod to be the kind that would get stuck into one's body and light the person up. Thankfully, his idea was rejected.

“There is one thing I wanted to do differently. I wanted the cattle prod to be a different one. I wanted it to be the one that shot out and stuck into you and lit you up. I was told no, we couldn’t do that. Maybe I was being unrealistic, but I thought that was going to be the coolest thing ever,” said Goldberg.

Wikipedia has more information on the kind of cattle prod Goldberg had suggested for Starrcade. When this type of prod comes in contact with the skin, it causes "heating, searing, burning, and scarring of the skin at contact point."

Goldberg was never the same after his Starrcade loss

Goldberg never fully recovered from Kevin Nash ending his streak at Starrcade 1998. His entire persona had been built up around the idea that he was a larger-than-life star who just couldn't be beaten. Later in his WCW run, Goldberg lost more singles matches to the likes of Bret Hart and Booker T.

Goldberg made his WWE debut immediately after WrestleMania XIX in 2003 and kicked off a feud with The Rock. On WWE RAW, he built up another impressive winning streak and remained undefeated in singles competition during the entirety of his one-year run. Goldberg made his in-ring return 12 years later at Survivor Series 2016 and squashed Brock Lesnar to a huge pop.

Since Goldberg's return to WWE in 2016, only five men have defeated him: Brock Lesnar, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley.

Also Read Article Continues below

What do you think of Goldberg's cattle prod idea for Starrcade 1998? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kartik Arry