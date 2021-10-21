"So I can kill Lashley" - Goldberg sends a chilling warning ahead of Crown Jewel

Goldberg sent out a message ahead of this year's Crown Jewel. Ahead of his showdown against Bobby Lashley in Saudi Arabia, the Hall of Famer posted a video of himself in the gym.

In the video, Goldberg is seen working out at 6.25 a.m., two hours after he landed in Saudi Arabia and checked into his hotel. Despite being a veteran, the former WWE Universal Champion has proved that he is still highly dedicated to the business.

Goldberg finally mentioned that he would "kill" Lashley at Crown Jewel, asking the fans to tune in. He also promised that it's going to be fun:

"Oldest guy on the roster but yet, dedicated enough to work my *** off so I can kill Lashley tomorrow night. You might wanna tune in, it's going to be fun." said Goldberg.

Check out Goldberg's message to Bobby Lashley hours before Crown Jewel 2021:

Goldberg has been very active in WWE this year

Goldberg has been heavily involved with WWE in 2021. Earlier in the year, he unsuccessfully challenged Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

A few months later, Goldberg once again turned his attention towards the WWE Championship. This time around, his target was Bobby Lashley. In the lead-up to SummerSlam 2021, the former WCW Superstar made it clear that he wanted to win another world title in WWE.

At the event, Lashley retained his WWE title over the former Universal Champion, continuing his relentless attack post-match. This led to Goldberg's son, Gage, intervening but getting attacked in return.

Goldberg then vowed to get revenge on Lashley, and the pair eventually agreed to meet at Crown Jewel in a rematch. The match was made into a 'No Holds Barred' match, raising the stakes even higher.

