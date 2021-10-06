Goldberg set to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel in a No Holds Barred Match

Goldberg is set to face Bobby Lashley in a No Holds Barred Match. The bout between the two was made official on this week's RAW.

A rematch between the two men was bound to happen, given how things ended during their WWE Title Match at this year's SummerSlam. Lashley won after Goldberg suffered an unfortunate injury and the referee called off the bout.

The All Mighty attacked Goldberg's son, Gage, after he tried to save his father from a post-match beatdown. This made the feud deeply personal.

On this week's RAW, the WWE Hall Of Famer called out Lashley, claiming that the attack on his son was intentional. The All Mighty hit Goldberg for trying to defame him and laid out the challenge for Crown Jewel.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin tried to attack the former Universal Champion, but the plan backfired as Goldberg took out both members of The Hurt Business with relative ease.

Crown Jewel will take place in Saudi Arabia on the 21st of October, 2021, with the match card already looking stacked with some incredible matchups. The Goldberg vs. Bobby Lashley match will grab a lot of eyeballs, given it has a stipulation added to it.

After the Biggest Party Of The Summer, Goldberg made it clear that he didn't care about winning the WWE Championship and had his mind set on getting revenge.

It will be interesting to see how WWE builds the feud between both men in the coming weeks. Gage Goldberg could once again find himself in the spotlight once again and could play a big role in heating up the rivalry between both superstars.

