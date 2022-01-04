Grayson Waller could appear on Monday Night Raw

WWE Raw is set for a brand new episode after WWE Day 1 and will revolve around not only Grayson Waller, but also the fallout of this weekend's Premium Live Event.

The upcoming episode of RAW will push Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 that has the New Year’s Evil theme, Grayson Waller is expected to be present at the venue.

Grayson Waller will apparently be making an appearance on RAW to continue his feud with AJ Styles. The rivalry between the two kicked off in December, after Waller had mocked 'The Phenomenal One' on social media. Styles then appeared on an episode of NXT 2.0 to respond to the youngster's disrespect.

Grayson Waller dropped a hint on Twitter what he would be present on tonight's RAW episode. The NXT star posted a status update asking fans to suggest good lunch locations in Greenville, the site of the event.

Grayson Waller @GraysonWWE Anyone know any good lunch locations in Greenville? Anyone know any good lunch locations in Greenville?

Last week's RAW also witnessed Waller doing a promo segment with Styles and the latter is all set to confront the Australian on NXT again.

Vince McMahon's brand has yet to confirm Waller's presence on tonight's episode of RAW, even though it looks more and more likely after the athlete's update on social media.

Grayson Waller threatened to take Style's 'Phenomenal' nickname

In a video released last month on social media, Grayson Waller said a lot of negative things about AJ Styles which included the idea of stealing the latter's nickname.

Waller criticized Styles' hairstyle and did not stop there. He went on to opine that he should be called 'Phenomena One' instead of the WWE legend.

"How about this, the Phenomenal Grayson Waller? It kinda has a nice ring to it, right? I think I might start using that phenomenal Grayson Hall. Yeah, I ain't got a mom haircut. Isn't it crazy that AJ Styles and my mom look the same? That freaks me out, and that's not going against my mom. That's against him, lad."

Are you excited to see Grayson Waller tonight on RAW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

