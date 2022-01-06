"I basically do what they do, but like way fancier" - WWE Superstar comments on using The Rock and Steve Austin's moves

Given their impact on the wrestling industry as a whole, WWE Legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin has certainly inspired generations of wrestlers. Superstars nowadays, such as Kevin Owens and Becky Lynch, have adopted their moves and use it as part of their usual moveset. However, another rising star, Grayson Waller, has made a point of using these legends' moves and then claiming to do it better than them.

On a recent episode of NXT 2.0, Grayson Waller attempted to perform The People's Elbow on Tommaso Ciampa, albeit with his own flair. The NXT superstar added a few more hops to the move, causing him to miss the target. However, he certainly didn't miss a few weeks later when he connected with the jumping stunner on Odyssey Jones.

Appearing on the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, Grayson Waller addressed the comments he has been receiving online following his use of The People's Elbow and the Stunner.

"Have you seen my versions? I basically do what they do, but like way fancier, way nicer, way smoother, have a look. People say I'm a trash talker but I can move too. Look at the height on the elbow and the stunner. I'm doing things that no one has ever done before. I'm doing things that people couldn't even imagine doing. I'm upping the game," said Grayson Waller.

Grayson Waller on if he needed The Rock or Stone Cold's permission to use their moves

Most superstars who are using the moves originated or popularized by wrestling legends usually have their blessings to use it. Steve Austin himself approved Kevin Owens' use of Stunner, and Triple H passed the Pedigree down to Seth Rollins.

However, it seems that Grayson Waller doesn't need it, nor does he care about the permission from the WWE legends to use their moves. Here's what he had to say about the matter:

"Why would I tweet them? I gotta ask permission to do things? Are you being serious . . . You're right [They were] the greatest of all time, what, 20 years ago, 30 years ago? We're talking about right now. We're talking about Grayson Waller . . . Do I wanna be friends with The Rock and Stone Cold? Do I wanna sit with them, have a drink, have a coffee with The Rock? Work out with the Rock? No. I wanna be a WWE Superstar, I wanna be in the main event of WrestleMania," said Waller.

What do you make of Waller's comments regarding The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John