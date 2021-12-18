"Nothing I could do about it" - Hall of Famer Kurt Angle provides his opinion on how WWE treated him during his last run

In a recent interview with The Paradox of Sports, Kurt Angle opened up regarding his latest run with WWE and how he was treated by the company.

According to the legendary champion, he was a bit surprised given the manner in which he was brought back by the company. Angle pointed out that he wasn't retired from in-ring action and yet WWE still inducted him into the Hall of Fame.

Following which, Kurt Angle was made the General Manager of RAW and definitely wasn't pleased with the way things played out for him in the company. The WWE legend noted that he should've wrestled first, then he should've been the General Manager of RAW, and lastly should've been inducted into the Hall of Fame.

“I was really surprised the way they brought me back. They brought me back and they inducted me into the Hall of Fame first, which I wasn’t retired yet. And then they wanted me to be the GM of Raw second, and then they wanted me to wrestle. And I thought the order should have been switched around. I should have wrestled first, then GM second, and then Hall of Fame last." - said Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle concluded his statement by claiming that WWE had other plans in mind and their ideas are always the ones that need to be followed.

According to the former RAW General Manager, he personally couldn't do anything regarding WWE's ideas and plans for him.

"But unfortunately, the WWE had other plans, and that’s the way it goes. Nothing I could do about it.” - added Kurt Angle.

Kurt Angle's last run with WWE ended at WrestleMania 35, as he competed in his final match at the event

On that night, he competed against Baron Corbin what was his retirement match. It was a decision that was met with disdain by both fans and critics alike.

In the lead-up to 'Mania 35, Kurt Angle faced several handpicked opponents, including the likes of Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Apollo Crews, and Chad Gable.

At WM 35, Angle suffered a loss to Corbin in his final match and in the following episode of RAW, the Olympic Gold Medalist was attacked by Lars Sullivan.

In 2020, Kurt Angle was released by WWE after he had transitioned into the role of a backstage producer.

However, WWE did bring Angle back as a special guest referee for a Steel Cage Match between Riddle and Timothy Thatcher on the NXT brand.

What did you think of Kurt Angle's final run with WWE? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

