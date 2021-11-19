"This is awesome" - WWE Hall of Famer reacts to Drake Maverick's video following his release

Bully Ray has reacted to Drake Maverick vignette, which he posted following his release from WWE.

After being released from his WWE contract, Drake Maverick posted a video promo, which got a lot of attention from the fans and also got support from fellow professional wrestlers.

WWE Hall of Famer, Bully Ray was one such pro wrestling personality who reacted to the video package released by Maverick. The tag team veteran claimed that the vignette wasn't just good but expressed further praise for the promo from Maverick.

“This is not good...This is not great....This. Is. Awesome!!” - wrote Bully Ray on Twitter.

Check out Bully Ray’s tweet below:

At the end of the clip, Drake Maverick removed his WWE t-shirt, soon after his phone vibrated. Maverick took a good look at his phone and a smile surfaced on his face

Drake Maverick’s tenure with WWE was full of ups and downs

Drake Maverick had a solid run with WWE, which even saw him win the WWE 24/7 Championship on eight different occasions. Maverick first started out as the manager of the 205 Live brand and was the on-screen boss of the cruiserweight Superstars in the company.

In 2020, Drake Maverick became a part of the NXT brand and at one point, was even let go by WWE due to budget cuts. However, his release was put into a storyline and the former TNA veteran earned himself a contract which was offered by Triple H.

In the process, Drake Maverick was rehired by WWE and then he went on to form a tag team with Killian Dain. Together, the duo had a solid run in the NXT Tag Team Division but never held the NXT Tag Team Titles.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

On the 25th of June, Dain was released from his WWE contract, which eventually ended his pairing with Drake Maverick. Dain’s now-former tag team partner, Maverick has now also been let go by WWE.

Find out why Mick Foley said 'shame on you' to a former WWE writer here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you like Maverick's response to being released? Yes No 8 votes so far