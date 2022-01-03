WWE Hall of Famer sends a heartfelt message to Pat McAfee and Michael Cole after Day 1

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray sent a heartfelt message to Michael Cole and Pat McAfee following WWE Day 1.

At WWE Day 1, The Usos defeated The New Day to retain the SmackDown Tag Team titles. At the end of the match, The Usos hit Kofi Kingston with a 3D on Kofi Kingston to win the bout.

Cole screamed "3D" as soon as The Usos used the legendary finishing move. McAfee responded to Cole, as he said that it wasn't a 3D; it was actually a "1D." He then said, "One. And. Done." Pat McAfee also gave a shout-out to The Dudley Boyz by calling the move "a remix of the 3D, one of the most devastating finishers in tag team wrestling history."

Bully Ray reacted to the comment through his official Twitter handle, as he sent a message to Cole and Pat McAfee:

Based on his tweet, Bully Ray clearly appreciated the recognition from the WWE SmackDown broadcast team on Saturday night.

Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley popularized the 3D in WWE and other promotions

Bully Ray and D-Von Dudley were collectively known as "The Dudley Boyz," one of the most popular tag teams in WWE history. The duo won the tag team titles on ten occasions during their WWE run. During an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Bully Ray revealed the origins of the 3D.

“...I thought to myself, "Oh wow! Wouldn’t be cool to shoot a guy so high in the air, that you can spin underneath and hit a Diamond Cutter,'" said Ray. "That morphed into the Bubba Cutter, which I used. When me and D-Von got together, I thought we need a tag team variant of the Diamond Cutter because it’s never been done before." (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen whether The Usos will use their version of the 3D in their future matches.

What did you think of The Usos paying homage to The Dudley Boyz at WWE Day 1? Sound off below.

Edited by Colin Tessier

