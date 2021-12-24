×
WWE Hall of Famer reveals epic reply to The Rock that impressed Big Show (Exclusive)

DDP had a hilarious banter with The Rock that left Big Show in splits
Modified Dec 24, 2021 10:56 AM IST
DDP recently shared a hilarious exchange with WWE icon The Rock, when both men were mainstays in Vince McMahon's promotion.

DDP was one of the biggest WCW stars to come over to WWE when Vince McMahon bought the promotion in March 2001. Fans know that the Hall of Famer got over as "The People's Champion" in WCW during the 90s.

Meanwhile, By 2001, The Rock had become the biggest superstar in WWE and was dubbed "The People's Champion" as well.

In the latest edition of Sportskeeda's "The Bro Show," DDP opened up about his first meeting with The Rock after joining WWE.

"He (The Rock) said, 'You know Diamond, there's only one People's Champion.' And Big Show was like, 'Woahhhh!' I said, 'You know Rock, you're right. And you my friend, well, you're looking at him!' And Big Show's like, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god, you stopped him like nobody's stopped him!'" recalled DDP.

Unfortunately, The Rock and DDP never feuded in WWE

DDP kicked off a feud with The Undertaker on WWE's main roster. He was unveiled as the stalker of Sara, The Undertaker's wife at the time. Unfortunately, the feud didn't establish DDP's credibility in front of the WWE Universe.

While he relegated to the mid-card, The Rock was headlining pay-per-views one after the other. It's hard to fathom how and why WWE kept them separate during DDP's entire run in the company.

Would you have liked to see The Rock take on DDP in a full-fledged feud to determine the real "People's Champion"? What are your thoughts on DDP's WWE run?

