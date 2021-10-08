"He stepped on it" – Shane McMahon allegedly destroyed former WWE Champion's poster

Shane McMahon once poked and stepped on a Randy Savage poster, as per an ex-WWE writer.

Former WWE writer Brian Solomon recently appeared on the 6:05 Superpodcast with Brian Last. Solomon worked for WWE as a writer back in 2000-07. He was the writer/editor for WWE Magazine, SmackDown Magazine, and RAW Magazine.

Solomon spoke in detail about WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage and revealed he was someone whose name they couldn't bring up. Solomon further stated that Shane McMahon was the head of his department for a brief period. He once noticed Savage's poster on the wall and proceeded to destroy it by poking it and stepping on it.

“I can tell you it was definitely a name that you can’t bring up. Among the jobber crew of us working there, you can say whatever you want. Among certain people, you definitely didn’t want to bring that name up," said Brian Solomon.

"We would have wrestling posters on the wall. We had a Randy Savage one up. I remember at one time I was working for Shane McMahon. He was the head of our department for a little while. I remember he came out of his office. He saw the Randy Savage poster tacked to the wall. He walked over to it. He literally poked it as hard as he could with his fingers repeatedly until it fell off the wall, then he stepped on it, and walked back into his office,” said Brian Solomon about Shane McMahon. (H/T WrestlingNewsCo)

Randy Savage helped Shane McMahon train for an in-ring career

Solomon's story is certainly surprising, considering the fact that Randy Savage trained Shane McMahon when the latter wanted to get into the ring. The same was revealed by Bruce Prichard earlier this year.

"Shane just so badly wanted to get in the ring. Savage agreed, ‘Yeah, brother. Come on! I’ll teach you things.’ I was the tackling dummy," said Prichard. (H/T ITRWrestling)

If Solomon's story is true, one wonders what must've happened between Shane and Savage that created a rift between the two. Savage passed away after suffering a heart attack in 2011. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

