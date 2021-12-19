"Walk in the park" - Former WWE Superstar reflects on his feud with Triple H

Former WWE Superstar Henry O. Godwinn enjoyed working with Triple H during their four-month rivalry in 1995.

Godwinn performed as a pig farmer character who carried a bucket of slop to the ring. Between September 1995 and December 1995, he often poured the substance over Triple H (formerly known as Hunter Hearst Helmsley) after their matches.

Speaking on The Hannibal TV, the 57-year-old reflected on his battles with the future world champion. He noted that they had "so much fun" together before he praised the way Triple H took the slop.

“That was a walk in the park," said Godwinn. "Me and Hunter, we were together in WCW. We had so much fun doing the build-up to the Hog Pen match, so many good matches overseas with him. He was a trooper because he took the slop every night. We had to wash our gear every night. Bless his heart, he made it through it, but it was sloppy."

The highlight of the rivalry came at In Your House 5 in December 1995; there, Hunter Hearst Helmsley defeated Godwinn in an Arkansas Hog Pen match. After the bout, Godwinn tossed his villainous opponent into a hog pen filled with slop.

Vince McMahon’s reaction to Henry O. Godwinn vs. Triple H

Henry O. Godwinn vs. the future Triple H turned out to be much more than just a comedy match. The physical encounter received widespread praise, and it even got nominated for the WWE Match of the Year at the 1996 Slammy Awards ceremony.

In the interview, Godwinn recalled how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon liked the match and congratulated both Superstars when they returned backstage.

“When we got back to the locker room, Vince was waiting on us in his office and he said, ‘I cannot believe you guys done that,'" said Godwinn. "That was a hell of a match.’ Of course, we went to the Slammys that year. All the boys thought it was gonna be a ha ha match, just sh**s and giggles, but we beat the p*** out of each other!"

The former WWE Superstar added that he was sore for two days after the event. Triple H also suffered a back injury that required 15 stitches during the match.

Edited by Colin Tessier

