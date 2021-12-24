"I know you're smarter than that" - How Jim Ross convinced top WWE Superstar to turn babyface

Jim Ross recently recalled how he used Hulk Hogan’s past success in WWE to persuade Steve Austin to become a babyface.

Austin initially wanted to continue performing as a bad guy after he transformed from The Ringmaster into Stone Cold in 1996. However, due to his overwhelming popularity, WWE’s higher-ups felt they had no choice but to turn the former WCW star into a good guy.

Jim Ross, WWE’s ex-Head of Talent Relations, spoke about Austin’s first year in the company on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross said his real-life friend was reluctant to undergo a personality change until he found out how much money he could earn through merchandise sales:

“I gave him some merchandise numbers of what Hogan earned back in the day. It had been years later… the information was obsolete but it was accurate. And I said, ‘So you don’t want that t-shirt money? You don’t want that no-bump money? I know you’re smarter than that, I know you’re smarter than that. That doesn’t make any sense, Steve.’”

Jim Ross did not think Steve Austin used many heel tactics to make fans dislike him during his matches. For that reason, he knew it made sense both creatively and financially for Austin to embrace the positive reactions he had started to receive.

Jim Ross discloses how much Steve Austin earned in merchandise sales

Steve Austin’s “Austin 3:16” shirt turned out to be one of the most lucrative in WWE history. First released in 1996, The Texas Rattlesnake’s iconic shirt is still available to buy on WWE’s online store 25 years later.

Jim Ross went on to reveal that Austin once earned $1 million in merchandise sales over a three-month period:

“I asked the check guy, ‘Bring me a list of all the royalty checks because I want to congratulate guys, and in certain cases I want to present them the check myself.’ And Austin got a million dollar check for selling f***ing t-shirts.”

Jim Ross also spoke about WWE’s creative team pitching several name ideas to Austin after he asked to become a cold-blooded character. The former WWE executive thought the name suggestions, including Chilly McFreeze, showed that some creative team members lacked respect for the wrestling business.

