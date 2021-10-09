How long has Rey Mysterio been wrestling in WWE?

Rey Mysterio started his pro wrestling career in 1989 at the age of 14 and the iconic luchador wrestler has been a part of the business since then. Mysterio has been an integral part of WWE for more than 15 years now.

Rey Mysterio made his WWE debut in 2002 when he broke onto the scene as a high-flying luchador star. During his initial days, Mysterio worked as a cruiserweight but was also a major tag team wrestler.

However, the former WWE World Champion eventually made the transition from the cruiserweight division and established his place as one of the underdogs of the company. The "Master of the 619" started sharing the ring with Superstars much bigger than him and not just being labelled as cruiserweight.

This eventually led to Rey Mysterio winning the World Heavyweight Championship twice and the WWE Championship once. These were victories of epic proporions, as no one ever thought a wrestler of his size could achieve those goals.

Mysterio's first stint with WWE came to an end in 2015. After spending almost 13 years with the company, Mysterio was abruptly let go. He then started competing on the Mexican wrestling circuit and the Independent scene, as well.

Rey Mysterio made his WWE return in 2018

Rey Mysterio is regarded as one of the greatest masked wrestlers and high-flyers of all time in WWE history. He has proved many doubters wrong, and over-achieved a lot more than anyone could have ever imagined. His comeback in 2018 was something that the WWE Universe highly appreciated. It was apparent right away that he was clearly missed by his faithful fans.

Mysterio first returned as part of the 2018 Royal Rumble to an incredible response. After competing in the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, the former WWE Champion signed a two-year deal with the promotion.

Rey Mysterio was recently drafted to Monday Night RAW alongside his son Dominik Mysterio.

The two have been feuding with former Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn on SmackDown and Mysterio recently lost his first-round King of the Ring Tournament bout against his arch-rival.

As of right now? Mysterio continues to be a great asset to WWE, and with Dominik now working as a full-time competitor... it remains to be seen what is next in store for the father-son duo on the red brand.

