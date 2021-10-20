How long did it take to put makeup on Dave Bautista for Guardians of the Galaxy?

Dave Bautista has starred in several Hollywood movies. The former WWE Champion is best known for his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise.

Dave Bautista's look in Guardians of the Galaxy is unique. Director James Gunn posted a picture on Instagram stories hinting that Bautista's makeup process took around 5 hours in the original version of the movie.

Dave Bautista's makeup procedure was cut down to just 90 minutes in the sequel. This created a buzz, and various questions flooded in regarding the same.

Gunn later explained Dave Bautista's makeup process and reasoned why they had to change it.

For Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, the makeup company Legacy "created a sort of Drax 'shirt' for his arms and upper body" which made the makeup procedure quicker and Bautista's look much better.

He explained that while the makeup from the original Guardians of the Galaxy was "cool from the beginning," the method was impractical.

The first Guardians of the Galaxy movie was released in 2014, and the sequel was released in 2017. As expected, Dave Bautista achieved success, courtesy of the franchise, and established his place in Hollywood as a Star.

Dave Bautista retired from professional wrestling in 2019

Dave Bautista's final match in WWE was against Triple H at WrestleMania 35. The pair went back-and-forth in a brutal No Holds Barred Match. In the aftermath of the contest, The Animal announced his retirement.

Known as Batista to wrestling fans, the Hollywood Star was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2020. However, as per his request, Bautista's induction was moved to a future class.

