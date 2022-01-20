"He was making them pay for leaving WWE" - Vince McMahon's treatment of Hall of Famers after their return

Vince McMahon "messed with" nWo members, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Hulk Hogan following their return to WWE in 2001, as per Kurt Angle. Angle claims that the Chairman made the trio do pre-tapes for a show until 3 in the morning.

Hall, Nash and Hogan had become big-time players in the pro wrestling business under Vince McMahon in the 80s and 90s. All three, though, left WWE in the 90s, joining the company's main rival, WCW.

The trio helped Nitro compete with RAW in the ratings during the Monday Night Wars, but they eventually made their way back after WCW was shut down.

On his Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle narrated an incident where McMahon, perhaps, got some payback for the nWo leaving, by making them work until 3am on the very first day that they rejoined the company.

“The first night they were there, Vince messed with them big time. They had to do pretapes until 3 o’clock in the morning. Vince kept them after the show. He pushed the pretapes back until the show was over and made them do it over and over again. I guess he was making them pay for leaving WWE back in the ‘90s. I didn’t have a problem with them. I don’t think anybody had a problem with them," said Kurt Angle. (H/T WrestlingNews)

The Olympic Gold medalist stated that the three nWo members were not political when they returned to the company, contrary to their behavior in the past.

nWo's appearances in WWE in recent times

Hogan, Nash, and Hall, along with Sean Waltman (aka X-Pac), were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021 (as part of the class of 2020) and were also in a segment at WrestleMania last year.

While the faction was created and popularized in WCW, WWE has used nWo on a number of occasions over the last two decades.

They have made a few appearances in recent years, including a few on RAW reunion shows, while also interfering during Triple H's match with Sting at WrestleMania 31 in 2015.

