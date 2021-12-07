Medical update on Raquel Gonzalez following NXT WarGames

According to a report from Wrestletalk, it has been noted that former NXT Women's Champion, Raquel Gonzalez required 10 stitches after her match at NXT WarGames 2021.

During the match, Raquel Gonzalez teamed up with Cora Jade, Io Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray to face the heel team of Toxic Attraction and Dakota Kai. Despite the win for Raquel Gonzalez and co., the former NXT Women's Champion and the rest of her team members had to undergo a lot of brutal punishment.

In a backstage interview after the show, Gonzalez celebrated with her teammates and the damage that had been caused was visible.

"Look at my face. Kendo shots, chairs, trash cans, tables. Ten stitches! This, these are the faces of victors. Winners!" exclaimed Raquel Gonzalez.

Jade was even seen icing her shoulder. The rising NXT star, who stole the show at WarGames, suffered the injury while hitting a version of the Swanton Bomb on Jacy Jayne from the top of the cage, through a table.

The WarGames match between the two teams turned intense, where each Superstar exhibited immense strength and power and put their best efforts to come out with the win.

Raquel Gonzalez is currently on the back of a successful reign as NXT Women's Champion

On April 7, 2021, Raquel Gonzalez defeated Io Shirai to win the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. During her reign, Gonzalez successfully defended her title against the likes of Mercedes Martinez and Ember Moon.

Shortly afterward, Dakota Kai betrayed her former ally in Raquel, thus turning Big Mami Cool babyface. She went on to retain her women's title against Kai at NXT TakeOver 36.

At NXT: Halloween Havoc, Raquel Gonzalez's reign as the NXT Women's Champion came to an end, courtesy of interference from the returning Kai, which allowed Mandy Rose to win the title.

