Huge update regarding Candice LeRae's WWE contract

Following the recent news of Johnny Gargano’s contract, a huge update regarding his wife Candice LeRae's current contract has also been reported.

As per rumors, it has been reported that Candice LeRae’s contract would be over in the month of May, 2022.

As per the norms that WWE generally follows, it is being said that WWE might extend her contract considering her pregnancy.

Candice LeRae has been out of the ring since the on-screen wedding of Indi Hartwell and Dexter Lumis, which was on the 14th of September on NXT 2.0. However, the last time Candice LeRae was in a match was on the 6th of July.

Meanwhile, her husband Johnny Gargano could be on the verge of leaving WWE. Gargano's contract was about to expire on the 3rd of December, but the former NXT Champion reportedly agreed to extend his stay with WWE for a week by signing a short-term deal.

As of now, his contract will be expiring on the 10th of December, so Gargano could be a part of WarGames, which is scheduled to happen on the 5th of December.

Candice LeRae won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship along with Indi Hartwell

Candice LeRae has been a part of several incredible matches in NXT and is known for her amazing performance inside the ring.

However, the only accomplishment of Candice LeRae's career in NXT is winning the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

On the 4th of May in an episode of NXT, Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell defeated the team of Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart in a streetfight and thus won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship.

Before signing with WWE, Candice LeRae was one of the most popular faces on the Independent Circuit. She is also a former PWG Tag Team Champion and has competed in several Intergender Matches.

