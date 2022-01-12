Who is the wrestler who lost to Omos on WWE Monday Night RAW?

Omos currently performs on WWE RAW and had a match with a local talent on the latest episode of the red brand on Monday night.

The young superstar was defeated within minutes by the Nigerian star. The 27-year-old started off by hitting a huge clothesline, following which the amateur could never find his feet. He continued the assault with two back-to-back body slams, which were enough to get the pinfall.

The young superstar is Nick Sanders. He has been wrestling on the independent circuit under the ring name Leo Sparrows. Sanders was trained at Brian Myers' and Pat Buck’s Create A Pro Wrestling in Long Island. The amateur has garnered a lot of praise since breaking into the scene.

Omos broke character on camera during his match

The athlete from Nigeria was spotted having a word with the referee and his opponent before his match.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion asked for permission to tease his opponent about the massive height difference between the superstars.

At this link, you can watch the full video of the RAW Superstar breaking his character.

The match did not take long as Reggie and Brooke witnessed the clash backstage. The big man is all set to lock horns against Reggie on next week's episode of the red brand.

Though it has not been an impressive debut for Sanders, he could gain momentum on the promotion sometime in the future.

It will be interesting to see how the Nigerian Superstar progresses on the roster following the squash. He seems to be on the right track, portrayed as a beast and a force to be reckoned with.

