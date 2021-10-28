"Obviously, when it’s Triple H saying it, that’s pretty damn cool." - Indi Hartwell opens up about being praised for her work in NXT

Indi Hartwell is very appreciative of the compliments Triple H has given her over the past year.

Hartwell sat down with Graham Matthews of Daily DDT to discuss all things WWE NXT. When asked about the praise Triple H has heaped upon her interviews over the past year, it is certainly something that's not lost on her.

“That’s crazy because back then I hadn’t had many opportunities on TV,” Indi Hartwell said. “I think I had a handful of matches, but it wasn’t really doing anything of note. Hearing that [from Triple H] made me really excited and made me realize maybe there were plans for me, maybe they have high hopes for me, so that made me feel really good. Obviously, when it’s Triple H saying it, that’s pretty damn cool.”

Indi Hartwell has learned so much from Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae

Indi Hartwell has been making great strides in WWE NXT thus far. Hartwell believes she's turned into the performer she is today, thanks to having Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae by her side for the better part of last year.

“I don’t think I’d be the performer I am today without having Johnny and Candice by my side, whether that’s backstage or on live TV,” Indi Hartwell said. “I’ve just learned so much from being with them and working with them. Having casual conversations where they don’t even realize they’re teaching me things but they are… they don’t realize it because they’re just so knowledgeable and so experienced in wrestling because they’ve been around for a long time. Whenever I’m around them, I try to soak up as much knowledge as I can.”

