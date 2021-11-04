Watch: Indian artist creates stunning Roman Reigns rangoli art

Indian artist Roshan Patil is a huge Roman Reigns fan and is currently making waves on social media with his stunning artwork of The Tribal Chief.

WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns boasts quite a large following in India. He is a well-known pro-wrestling figure among Indian fans.

Roshan Patil is one of them and the talented artist recently turned heads by creating an incredible 'Rangoli' art of the WWE Superstar. You can check out Patil's art below:

"This #Diwali ACKNOWLEDGE HIM. Watch as Indian Artist Roshan Patil brings art to life by making a stunning #rangoli of his idol, The Head of the Table @WWERomanReigns, in the premiere episode of #WWENowIndia’s #IMegaFan."

Roman Reigns is one of the most popular wrestlers in the world today

Roman Reigns made his main roster debut in late 2012. It's been almost a decade since his debut, and he's done it all in the business. Reigns is a multiple-time WrestleMania main eventer, a three-time WWE Champion, and is quite possibly the biggest heel in the business today.

Roman Reigns turned became a villain last year at SummerSlam and has been doing the best work of his career since then.

He has held the Universal Title for more than 400 days at this point and has put down several big names in the process.

Reigns has defeated Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Kevin Owens, Daniel Bryan, Edge, and many more superstars over the past year or so.

Rangoli is an art form that has its roots in the Indian subcontinent. The art is usually created on the floor using dry rice flour, powdered limestone, red ochre, or coloured sand.

Judging by his Roman Reigns' rangoli art, Roshan Patil seems to be an expert at his craft. Now that WWE India has acknowledged Patil's talent, it will be interesting to see if The Tribal Chief has a message for his loyal fan.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think of Roshan Patil's rangoli art featuring Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Alan John