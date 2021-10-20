Watch: Inside look at Crown Jewel stage construction

Crown Jewel 2021 is mere days away, and stage construction for the mega event is nearing its end.

Crown Jewel is set to emanate from Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021. It boasts a strong card, rivaling that of WrestleMania itself. The headliner for the night features WWE megastars Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.

A video is currently making the rounds on Instagram and Twitter. It gives fans a closer look at the stage construction of Crown Jewel 2021. Check out the clip below:

Crown Jewel is one of the most anticipated WWE events of 2021

WWE left no stone unturned when it came to the buildup to Crown Jewel 2021. The main event of the night will be a Universal title match pitting arch-rivals Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar against each other.

These two men have faced each other on various occasions before, but things have changed quite a bit since their previous encounter. Lesnar's long-time advocate Paul Heyman will corner Reigns on this occasion.

WWE will crown the 2021 King of the Ring at Crown Jewel. Finn Balor and Xavier Woods are set to collide in the finals of the tournament on October 21. Doudrop and Zelina Vega will battle in the finals of the first-ever Queen's Crown tournament.

Another much-anticipated bout is between Edge and Seth Rollins. Their hatred for each other has reached a boiling point. The two men will attempt to destroy each other inside Hell In A Cell at Crown Jewel.

Additionally, the WWE title will be on the line with Big E taking on Drew McIntyre. Goldberg is determined to exact revenge on Bobby Lashley for attacking Gage at SummerSlam 2021.

WWE goes out of its way to build stages for major events in Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Jewel stage isn't an exception. Thousands of fans will flock to the stadium to watch WWE's top superstars in action on Thursday.

Which match are you most excited for? What do you think of Crown Jewel's stage construction?

