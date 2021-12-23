"We did that in 4 months" - Isaiah "Swerve" Scott reveals the incredible amount of money Hit Row generated in NXT

According to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Hit Row was a very profitable act for WWE and they minted money for the company during their time in NXT.

Scott and his stablemates were released by WWE in November of this year much to the shock of their fans. The group had been just drafted to SmackDown as a part of the WWE Draft 2021 but was then let go without having a proper feud.

Swerve took to social media this afternoon to reveal that the Hit Row faction generated two million dollars for WWE while they were together in NXT.

"#HitRow generated $2 million together JUST in NXT... #money," Isaiah "Swerve" Scott tweeted.

When a fan mentioned that Bray Wyatt generated millions for WWE too and was also released, Scott revealed that Hit Row made that amount of money in just four months.

"We did that in 4 months.... *shh emoji*," Isaiah "Swerve" Scott tweeted.

Hit Row was a proven moneymaker for WWE

Of course, with this being social media, many fans tweeted to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott that they didn't believe the figures that he claimed Hit Row generated for WWE.

Scott replied to one fan and claimed he had the "paperwork" to back up his claims, tweeting:

"I got paper work b**ch don't play wit me," Isaiah "Swerve" Scott tweeted.

It's quite shocking to hear about the amount of money that people like Hit Row and Bray Wyatt made for WWE and yet still found themselves released in 2021.

For a company that cited almost all of their releases as of late were due to budget cuts, it seems insane that WWE would release stars that were generating millions for them.

While it remains to be seen where the likes of Hit Row and Bray Wyatt will wind up next, if they can generate the kind of money that they did for WWE for their next promotion, they will absolutely be worth the price of their contracts.

What do you make of Isaiah "Swerve" Scott's comments? Are you surprised by how much money Hit Row generated for WWE while they were in NXT? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

