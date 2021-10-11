"It's frustrating"- Dominik talks off-camera arguments with Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Dominik Mysterio recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's Kevin Kellam and discussed occasional arguments with his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik and Rey Mysterio were recently drafted to WWE RAW. The father-son tandem has been quite successful on WWE TV so far, having won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships earlier this year.

Fans have been speculating about a possible Dominik-Rey outing in the near future for a while now. Dominik had a lot to say about the same.

The young WWE Superstar also stated that Rey's nitpicking sometimes frustrates him. Check out his comments below:

"Me personally, I would not like to get in the ring with my dad, just because I think there's so much more that we can do still. But, what you see on TV is how we argue, how we fight, and how we bump heads, and that's 100% us. He literally nitpicks freaking everything. Sometimes, it gets to the point where I'm like, no cameras are on us, and I'm just like, "I get it pops, I see what I'm doing here," It's frustrating, but at the same time, I understand where he's coming from, as a dad trying to help me out.

"So I think it's important for me to realize that. But, I don't know man, I don't see myself jumping in the ring and trading blows with him just because at the end of the day that is pops. We fight, we're gonna fight. That's part of nature, but I don't know if I'd go in there and trade blows with him," said Dominik.

Dominik has pretty big shoes to fill in WWE

Rey Mysterio will go down as one of the greatest wrestlers to ever step foot in a WWE ring. He has done it all in the company and is a multiple-time World Champion. Many people have high hopes for Dominik, and it's bound to create pressure at times.

Rey nitpicking everything while coaching him must only add to the pressure, thus leading to frustration. However, Dominik certainly respects his father's advice and fully understands that Rey wants the very best for him.

As for a possible match between Rey and Dominik, it seems like fans will be left disappointed unless Dom changes his mind somewhere down the line.

