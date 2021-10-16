"It's the idiot of spades" - Former champion reacts to Shayna Baszler appearing on SmackDown

Bayley has taken a dig at Shayna Baszler following her appearance on this week's episode of SmackDown.

The Blue brand was "Supersized" this week and one of the matches announced for the show was the in-ring return of Sonya Deville. She was set to face Naomi in a one-on-one match tonight. However, Deville made a last-minute change to the match, announcing that she will team up with Baszler to face Naomi in a handicap match.

Popularly known as The Queen of Spades, Shayna Baszler was drafted to SmackDown at the recently concluded WWE Draft 2021. Reacting to Baszler's appearance tonight, Bayley took a shot by referring to her as "the idiot of spades". Baszler replied to the same, taking a shot back by asking The Role Model if she got drafted yet.

Naomi got completely outnumbered by the two as Shayna Baszler choked her out with the Kirafuda Clutch. Sonya Deville then pinned her with her foot, disrespecting the former SmackDown Women's Champion. It is safe to say that the feud between Naomi and Deville is far from over. Bayley reacted to this finish, calling Sonya Deville a cheater.

Shayna Baszler is set to compete in the semi-final of WWE's Queen Crown tournament

Shayna Baszler has been at her dominant best over the last few weeks on WWE programming. Ever since her main roster call-up, fans have wanted to see this ruthless version of Baszler, something she displayed during her impressive run back in NXT as the women's champion.

After attacking and destroying Nia Jax and Eva Marie on Monday Night RAW, she entered the inaugural Queen's Crown tournament. In the first-round match, she comfortably defeated Dana Brooke, entering the semi-finals.

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Baszler will take on Doudrop in the semi-final of the Queen's Crown Tournament. The Queen of Spades is definitely one of the favorites to win the entire tournament. If she defeats Doudrop next week, she will face Zelina Vega in the finals.

