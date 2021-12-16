"We were getting beat by everybody" - WWE Legend on his falling out with Vince McMahon

Former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau, better known as The Mountie, said he had a falling out with Vince McMahon after the chairman changed the finish to his WrestleMania X match.

Rougeau and his partner Pierre Ouellet lost to Men on a Mission (Mabel and Mo) via count-out at the event. As per the rules, they retained their WWE Tag Team Championships.

Speaking to Tuesday Wrestling Tuesday, Jacques Rougeau revealed that Vince McMahon informed them months in advance that they would defeat their opponents clean.

"It all started with Men on a Mission, WrestleMania X. For about four or five months before the event, I can't remember the exact time, we were getting beat by everybody, everybody in the WWF. But we were tag team champions, but we were doing jobs for everybody. And then we found that hard a bit. But Vince had told us, he says, "Don't worry guys, because you're going to do this for a few months now. But at WrestleMania X, you're going against the MOMs, Men on a Mission, and you're going to beat them 1-2-3 in the middle [of the ring] by pinfall," said Rougeau.

The former Intercontinental Champion added that a few hours before the show, however, they were told that they'd no longer win the match clean. Unhappy with the news, Jacques confronted Vince McMahon, leading to their fallout.

"And then finally one hour, or during that day before the show, a couple hours before the show, Pat [Patterson] comes to see me, and he says 'Jacques, we're thinking about, you know, if you guys beat the MOMs, you know, then what are we going to do with them, you know, after?' I looked at him, and I said I don't give a s**t... So he says, 'Well, Vince would like to do a DQ or something.' I said, really, after me doing my five, six months of jobs everywhere, even in my hometown, and in Toronto, and Canada everywhere getting beat squash, but being champions, because we're going to regain our credibility at WrestleMania X. So instead, I went to see Vince," Rougeau added.

Jacques Rougeau says he was scarred after his falling out with Vince McMahon

Jacques Rougeau met Vince McMahon in the dressing room and asked him to show him his booking book. After reaching a blank page, Rougeau informed Vince McMahon that's when he would leave the company.

Several weeks later, The Quebecers dropped the tag titles to The Headshrinkers, and they split up soon after. Rougeau stated that he was scarred after his fallout with Vince McMahon.

"He liked me because I brought him money, I performed, and I did good for his business, but at the end, when we had our falling out after that, it was like, I was so scarred. And you know, I never was a businessman. I've always had my heart on my sleeve, my word was my word, and you know, I've always been a guy like that. So, so when we fell out, me and Vince, the falling out happened, it was deep," Rougeau said about Vince McMahon.

Jacques Rougeau left WWE for WCW and returned to the former in 1998. In 2018, he announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

