“That’s total bullsh*t” - WWE Hall of Famer details story of how Vince McMahon screwed him over

Jake Roberts recently revealed he was promised the booking position for WWF by Vince McMahon. However, the plans were nixed after The Chairman had a change of heart.

The WWE Hall of Famer worked with Vince McMahon's company for over 6 years in multiple stints and is adored by fans all around the globe as a wrestling legend. His first run with the company ended in 1992 at WrestleMania VIII, where he was on the losing end against The Undertaker.

Speaking on this week’s DDP Snake Pit podcast, the former WCW Star stated the reason for leaving the promotion in 1992. His departure came after he was upset that Vince McMahon did not offer him a position on the writing staff, despite being promised such previously:

“Vince (McMahon) had made a promise to me that when the day came for Pat Patterson to move on, that I would have that position. I was looking forward to it,” Roberts said.

He proceeded to go into detail about how things started to unravel after Pat Patterson seemingly left his position, and Vince McMahon went back on his word:

“There had been some things happening with Pat Patterson and Terry Garvin where some things got disclosed that got pretty ugly, and supposedly they were let go, so I was waiting for my spot. I talked to Vince about it and he said, ‘Well, out of respect for Pat, we’re not going to put anybody in that position.’ What? That’s total bullsh*t. Bottom line was Pat was never gone. He was just out of the public eye. I love Pat Patterson, don’t get me wrong. I love the man to death. He was always a man to me and treated me unbelievably well. I have all the respect in the world for Pat and his legacy, but it really upset me," revealed Roberts. (H/T-wrestlingnews.co)

Jake "The Snake" Roberts requested Vince McMahon to release him from his contract at WWE WrestleMania VIII

WrestleBooks @WrestleBooksLSC @JakeSnakeDDT #WWE On this day in 2014, Jake “The Snake” Roberts returned to WWE for the first time in 9 years appearing on an episode of “Old School” Raw. Three months later, Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. #WWE Raw #WWE HOF On this day in 2014, Jake “The Snake” Roberts returned to WWE for the first time in 9 years appearing on an episode of “Old School” Raw. Three months later, Roberts was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. 🐍@JakeSnakeDDT #WWE #WWERaw #WWEHOF https://t.co/wDToTcju1T

WrestleMania VIII's match against The Undertaker turned out to be Roberts' last for WWF for nearly four years.

After being "betrayed" by the company's boss in 1992, the Wrestling veteran threatened to no-show WrestleMania if he was not given a release from his contract:

“I couldn’t wait, so I gave my notice at WrestleMania. I told Vince, ‘This is it. I’m done. You lied to me one too many times and tonight’s the night.’ He said, ‘Fine, but there will be a 90 day no-compete.'"

Jake Roberts, however, expressed regret for his actions to get released from his contract on his Pick Your Poison DVD. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014 by Diamond Dallas Page.

