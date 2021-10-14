JBL says top WWE star should be an Avenger

JBL recently praised Brock Lesnar's in-ring ability and strength, stating that the former WWE Universal Champion could be an actor in the Avengers franchise.

Lesnar and JBL worked with each other on a number of occasions during The Beast Incarnate's first stint with WWE.

In a recent Q&A interaction on his YouTube channel, JBL described his encounter with Lesnar in the ring.

The former WWE star and commentator was full of praise for Lesnar's strength and power in the ring and was amazed at how easily Lesnar threw him around.

"Brock caught me, throws me in the suplex, and I asked him for before, ‘Brock, are you sure you can do this? Not strength wise, just the logistics of throwing a guy that’s really tall’ and Brock said, ‘I’ve been suplexing people since I was five years old.’

"He suplexed me so easily that I got up. I said, ‘Do it again’ and he grabbed me, and he did it again. And I said, ‘Do it a third time’ and this time, I didn’t do anything. He threw me like a child. The strength of Brock Lesnar is different. It’s like an Avenger. He should be an Avenger,” said JBL. (H/T WrestlingInc)

JBL believes that suplexing a person of his size can be tricky, but Lesnar made it look effortless when the two were in the ring together.

Brock Lesnar vs JBL in WWE

Brock Lesnar and JBL wrestled a few times against each other in WWE. At the start of his WWE career, Lesnar teamed with MMA star Ron Waterman to face the team of Faarooq and Bradshaw (JBL's then ring name), on WWE Jakked and Sunday Night Heat.

Also Read

The Beast Incarnate then faced Bradshaw in a singles match during his first year on the main roster in 2002, and later teamed with Big Show to face Faarooq and Bradshaw again.

Vince Russo points out a major issue with the King of The Ring tournament. Check out his comments.

Edited by Anirudh Balasubramaniam

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Brock Lesnar in the Avengers? Yes No 6 votes so far