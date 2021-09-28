Former WWE Champion says he was mistreated by The Undertaker

Former WWE Champion JBL (John Bradshaw Layfield) has reacted to footage of one of his matches against The Undertaker by jokingly saying that The Phenom mistreated him.

A fan shared a video of The Undertaker delivering his iconic finisher Tombstone Piledriver to JBL on the steel steps. This clip was from a match between the two at the No Mercy show 16 years ago.

The spot looked dangerous, but being the massive heel that he was, fans enjoyed watching The Phenom beat down JBL. Reacting to the video, the WWE Hall of Famer jokingly tweeted that he was mistreated by The Undertaker.

"Honestly, I was mistreated by the Undertaker," wrote JBL in his tweet.

The Undertaker retired from in-ring competition last year at WWE Survivor Series 2020

The Undertaker is widely considered by many as one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Be it his in-ring abilities, character work, promo skills, or just his larger-than-life persona, The Phenom had it all.

Starting his career in 1990, The Dead Man ruled the WWE roster for three decades, and he gave the fans countless classic feuds, matches, and segments. His last WWE match came at last year's WrestleMania 36, where he faced AJ Styles in a cinematic-styled Boneyard Match. This clash main-evented Night One of the pay-per-view, and it was praised by fans and critics alike.

Also Read

At WWE Survivor Series 2020 last year, on the 30th anniversary of his WWE debut, The Undertaker had his Final Farewell. The moment was indeed the "end of an era", as he said goodbye to the WWE Universe. He claimed that it was time for The Undertaker to "Rest in Peace, and several legends and WWE Hall of Famers were present at the show for this segment, including JBL.

Despite speculation and fans hoping for him to return one more time, The Undertaker seems to be adamant about his retirement this time. For this reason, it might not be long before he takes his well-deserved spot in the WWE Hall of Fame.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Colin Tessier