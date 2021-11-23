"That p****d him off" - WWE Superstar on what he did that made The Undertaker angry at him

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy has said The Undertaker was irritated with him for revving his motorbike during their feud in 2002.

The Undertaker and Hardy were in a feud back in 2002, resulting in a memorable ladder match between them for the WWE Undisputed Championship. Hardy lost the match but earned the respect of The Undertaker.

Ahead of the match, Hardy irked The Deadman by pretending that The Undertaker's Harley Davidson was a motocross bike. The Charismatic Enigma narrates his backstage moment with the WWE Legend in a recent interview with talkSport.

"One of my fondest memories was getting on his Harley [Davidson] out there and pretending I was doing a nac nac on a dirtbike and that p****d him off and he came after me [laughs]."

"The whole story of the underdog versus the man and the legend, but he couldn’t keep the underdog down no matter what he did to me and then the sign of respect at the end and me collapsing as RAW goes off the air with me looking at my hand like ‘did that really just happen?’ It was a miracle,” said Hardy.

Hardy stated that everyone backstage was pleased with how the match panned out.

The Undertaker was not comfortable being in a ladder match in WWE

The ladder match has gone down in WWE folklore as one of the most memorable bouts in RAW history. It had a few exciting and scary spots and gave Hardy the first big opportunity to showcase his talent as a singles star. The Phenom, though, wasn't too keen on wrestling in a ladder match.

“I do remember getting to the arena that day and I had no clue I was in a ladder match until I got there. I was like ‘hmmmm’ – I wasn’t real thrilled about it! I was like it’s really not my forte, it’s not what I do best," said The Undertaker.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

But, the match was a success, and The Undertaker took pride in doing something out of his comfort zone and gave Hardy a much-deserved push.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Alan John