"It's super exciting with what's possible for me" - Jeff Hardy on new storylines for him on SmackDown

WWE superstar Jeff Hardy was in conversation with Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast this week.

The interview came in the aftermath of the WWE Draft, where Jeff Hardy was picked to appear on SmackDown.

Jeff Hardy expressed his excitement at rejoining the blue brand. The Charismatic Engima detailed that he had a lot of momentum during his time with the blue brand last year. He also stated that he loved watching some of the storylines on SmackDown, especially the ones involving the Bloodline.

Here's what Jeff Hardy had to say:

"I am looking forward to a two-hour show and to be back on SmackDown. For some reason, I just like it. You know, I'm a big fan of the Bloodline. What they're doing now is just so exciting, the Usos and Roman Reigns. So yeah, I'm going to have a little momentum making this change. It's super exciting with what's possible for me from here on out. So SmackDown is going to be a good thing for me - a great thing," said Hardy.

Jeff Hardy had one of the best matches of 2020 while he was part of SmackDown

During the interview, Hardy spoke about last year's triple threat match with AJ Styles and Sami Zayn at Clash Of Champions for the Intercontinental Championship. He mentioned that the ladder match proved that he could still go in the ring with the best talent the WWE had to offer.

The trio of Hardy, Styles and Zayn produced what many believed was the match of the year for WWE in 2020. The match was built up to crown the undisputed Intercontinental Champion. The three men put on a stellar show, which involved Jeff Hardy delivering a massive Swanton Bomb from the top of a ladder to Sami Zayn, who was lying on another ladder.

However, Sami Zayn outfoxed his competitors when he locked in Jeff's pierced earlobe to one ladder using a pair of handcuffs. Zayn also cuffed Styles' wrist to a ladder to ensure that he could climb the ladder and win the match.

No one can be sure what the future holds for Jeff Hardy. Even though he's already cemented his status as a WWE legend, it seems as though he has more mountains (and ladders) to climb before his career is over.

