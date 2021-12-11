Jeff Hardy featured on special merchandise after release, WWE covers up later

Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy was released from the company earlier this week. However, the Charismatic Enigma interestingly got featured in a special merchandise tonight during SmackDown.

This week's episode of Friday Night SmackDown took place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. WWE was selling special "live from the iconic Staples Center" shirts at the arena with several top stars featured on it.

Interestingly, the t-shirt also had Jeff Hardy on it. It could possibly be designed before his sudden release from the company earlier this week.

However, WWE soon covered it up with a new tweet where Jeff Hardy's face was strategically hidden. You can see the same in the screenshot below.

WWE changed the positioning of the shirt to hide Jeff Hardy's face

Possible reason why WWE released Jeff Hardy

The saga of Jeff Hardy's unfortunate WWE release started after the legendary star had a rough night at a live event recently. Many claimed that Hardy wasn't completely in control, and the company later sent him home.

Following his release, Dave Meltzer reported on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that WWE asked Jeff Hardy to go to rehab after the incident, but he refused. His refusal to get help potentially played a huge role in him being let go.

''According to WWE sources, Hardy was asked to go to rehab after the incident at the show, and then refused. They said that Hardy was fully aware that if he did refuse, that WWE would have to take action," said Meltzer.

Jeff Hardy currently has a 90-day non-compete clause following the WWE release. Many fans are already speculating about him signing with All Elite Wrestling next year and reuniting with his brother Matt Hardy. However, fans are more concerned about his health and want the former WWE Superstar to get the necessary help.

