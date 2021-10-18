×
"I can see the beauty within the match" - Former WWE Champion wants dream matchup with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens

Jeff Hardy wants dream matchups with Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns
Prityush Haldar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Oct 18, 2021 09:08 PM IST
News

WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy recently spoke about a possible matchup with Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens.

Once the WWE Draft rosters kick in, Hardy will move to SmackDown, where Reigns has been enjoying a dominant run as the Universal Champion for over a year. Owens will jump over to RAW, but Hardy hopes to work with both men.

Hardy was on the latest episode of the "Out of Character" podcast with Ryan Satin this week. During the interview, Hardy spoke about moving to SmackDown and working with new talent on the blue brand. The former WWE Champion expressed his interest in facing Reigns and Owens, as he believes these fresh matchups would be interestng.

Here's what The Charismatic Enigma had to say about facing Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens:

"When people ask me about dream matches, I've been saying it like a maniac," said Hardy. "I can see the beauty within the match [with Reigns] in my vision, in my head and how powerful it could be. It's just so powerful. Another one is Kevin Owens, I think he's went to RAW. I've never worked with him. I think we would have some interesting matches."
Don't miss the legendary @JEFFHARDYBRAND when he joins @ryansatin on this week's episode of #OutOfCharacter!Subscribe: apple.co/outofcharacter… https://t.co/XTWmWaX0EX

Roman Reigns will have his hands full with Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel

While Hardy may be clamoring for a dream matchup with the Tribal Chief, he'll have to wait until after Thursday. Roman Reigns will have to deal with Brock Lesnar first, as the two powerhouses are set to collide at Crown Jewel on October 21.

Reigns has been a dominant champion for over 400 days, but the Beast Incarnate presents a whole new challenge for the Head of the Table. With a win over Lesnar, Reigns would solidify his status as the top star in WWE.

The contract is signed and it is official! ✍️@WWERomanReigns vs. @BrockLesnar for the WWE Universal Championship is going down! 🏆#SmackDown #CrownJewel https://t.co/yS32yhCtFb

Assuming Reigns retains his title on Thursday, Hardy could be in line for a shot at the gold. He's a fan-favorite veteran, and the WWE Universe has been hoping to see The Charismatic Enigma return to the main event scene. A clash with Reigns would certainly allow him to do that.

Would you like to see Roman Reigns defend the Universal Championship against Jeff Hardy? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier
