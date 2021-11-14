Jeff Jarrett shares his thoughts on WWE's recent talent releases

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett has opened up about the recent talent cuts in which the company released 18 Superstars from their contracts.

The list includes several noteworthy names, such as Keith Lee, Franky Monet, Karrion Kross and Nia Jax. They join noteworthy WWE stars such as Braun Strowman, Mickie James and Aleister Black, who were all let go this year due to budget cuts.

During an interview with It's My Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett commented on the releases and stated that the wrestling world is full of opportunities for everyone involved.

"I do not believe when you look at say pre-pandemic, 2018/2019 leading up to the pandemic and then now, the amount of uncropped, uncontracted or independent contractors that that out there that are available and aren't tied down contractually - I don't believe it's been a better opportunity for the open market," said Jarrett. "You know, like in the real estate business, there can be buyer's and seller's market. I just say there's a lot of opportunity out there for all involved."

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_ Some shocking big names were let go by the #WWE and the fans are confused! Some shocking big names were let go by the #WWE and the fans are confused! https://t.co/YvACBBItZL

Jeff Jarrett says independent promotions will benefit from the WWE releases

After the demise of WCW and ECW in the early 2000s, WWE became the biggest wrestling company in the world. The lack of another major promotion inspired Jeff Jarrett to establish TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, which produced stars like AJ Styles, Samoa Joe and Bobby Roode. Still, when he launched TNA, the open market lacked the depth of talent it has today.

Jarrett explained that in the aftermath of these WWE releases, the opportunity for the indie scene has never been greater.

"The independent promotions are going to benefit from this and I think they have the opportunity that they've never ever had," said Jarrett. "When we started TNA in 2002...there wasn't a lot of talent quote, unquote, on the market. But as time has gone along... the opportunity for independent promotions today has never been this great."

The majority of these ex-WWE stars will undoubtedly find success wherever they end up, whether it's AEW, NJPW, IMPACT or any number of other promotions..

ALSO READ Article Continues below

What do you think about Jarrett's comments? Sound off below.

Billy Gunn really doesn't want a WWE vs. AEW war...find out why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Jeff Jarrett's comments? Yes No 0 votes so far