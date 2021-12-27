"The biggest box office attraction" - 6-time Intercontinental Champion claims that The Rock is equivalent to iconic NBA figure

Jeff Jarrett recently spoke about The Rock in an interview with Bally Sports’ Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, where he compared the WWE icon to one of the all-time greats in NBA history, Michael Jordan.

The WWE Hall of Famer also had a brief comparison between The Rock and Jordan and how both personalities have been successful with their respective careers outside of the WWE and NBA.

Jarrett stated that The Rock has always been regarded as one of the biggest box office draws and mentioned how he has made a lot of progress in his career, much like Jordan did.

The six-time WWE Intercontinental Champion claimed that The Rock could very well transcend into 'President Johnson' one day, claiming that the former WWE Champion could run for the presidency at some point.

“How can you deny Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson? The biggest box office attraction. So Michael Jordan makes more money today off his shoes than he did when he retired. So basketball is a huge platform and his legendary stories and everything that goes with it...We could be talking about President Johnson one day as opposed to ‘The Rock,'” said Jarrett. (H/T- Bally Sports)

The Rock is currently focused on his career in Hollywood and hasn't been seen in WWE for a while

During the early stages of his career, The Rock was one of the most influential figures in WWE (WWF) history, as he led WWF in the Monday Night Wars against WCW, alongside the likes of 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, Mick Foley, and others.

The Rock hasn't competed as an active performer in WWE for years now and his last WWE Championship reign was back in 2013 when The Great One defeated CM Punk to win the world title.

Since his last run in WWE, The Rock has made sporadic appearances in the company and has been seen sharing the screen with the likes of John Cena and Becky Lynch in recent years, as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

As things stand, a WWE return for The Rock is not known, despite talks of him returning for a potential showdown with Roman Reigns at some stage.

Edited by Roxanne Smith