WWE legend "had no idea" about his real-life heat with Stone Cold Steve Austin

Jeff Jarrett recently clarified that he was unaware of Steve Austin’s real-life issues with him in WWE.

During a promo on RAW in 1997, Jarrett heavily criticized Austin’s “Austin 3:16” catchphrase and his frequent use of the word “a**.” The Texas Rattlesnake later refused to work with the six-time Intercontinental Champion.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Jarrett explained that he did not even realize he offended Austin:

“Rewind back over the years, had I gone to Steve, I didn’t even know he was upset until he blew a gasket at RAW seven years later, six years later. I had no idea that existed… none. I can’t put it on him to say, ‘Hey a**hole, I took offense to what you said.’ I had no idea."

Steve Austin previously worked with Jeff Jarrett at USWA events in 1990 and 1991. However, they never crossed paths in a televised one-on-one match during their time in WWE.

What did Jeff Jarrett say in his promo about Steve Austin?

Jeff Jarrett cut a promo on the October 20, 1997, episode of RAW, which blurred the lines between fiction and reality.

The 2018 WWE Hall of Famer accused Steve Austin of “ripping off the Bible” by using the phrase “Austin 3:16” during promos and on his merchandise.

“Saying the word ‘a**’ just to get a reaction, just to get noticed. Stone Cold, you will always be The Ringmaster. And as far as your blasphemous merchandise, that offends me. ‘Austin 3:16’ offends me because what you’re doing is ripping off the Bible to put money in your pockets,” Jarrett said.

Earlier this year, Jarrett confirmed on his My World podcast that Austin was responsible for his on-screen relationship with Debra coming to an end. Debra, who performed as Jarrett’s storyline girlfriend and manager between October 1998 and September 1999, was married to Austin from September 2000 to February 2003.

