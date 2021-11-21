"It's pretty obvious" - WWE Hall of Famer explains why Vince McMahon is releasing talent

In a recent interview, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett gave insight into recent talent cuts. He explained that Vince McMahon is primarily a businessman and his aim now is to satisfy the shareholders and keep them happy. Jarrett further stated that selling WWE is on the table but they are currently selling the WWE Network off to different buyers across the world.

Jarrett worked in WWE as a producer from 2019 to 2021 and has deep knowledge of what goes on backstage. Plus, he has also worked as a promoter which has given him a great deal of experience and information about the wrestling industry.

In an interview with Andrew Donnelly of Wrestle Buddy, Jeff Jarrett touched upon a number of topics, including the current state of WWE. Here's what he had to say on whether WWE is being sold or not:

"Seven or eight or nine, ten years ago they formed the network and everything that was around it. There was a different strategy and now the Network sits under Peacock ... it's pretty obvious that they're going to sell the Network off to different buyers around the world. As far as the talent, the original plans and creating NXTs around the world - You don't really know exactly ... [There has been] a massive amount of change. The head count and employees has been drastically reduced. You are well aware and other wrestling fans are of the talent cuts. It's really a natural progression of the industry in so many ways. The pandemic has changed the world in so many ways. Although Vince is a great visionary, at the end of the day he figures out what's best for business. Now WWE is a publically traded company and has been for years. He has to do what's best for shareholders. If he can get the job done with the reduction in head count and a reduction in talent head count, it's his duty to do that. To me, whether it's for sale or not, that's the strategy," said Jeff Jarrett.

You can check out the full interview where Jeff Jarrett shared his thoughts on AEW and even revealed which stars he thought never reached the level of stardom he thought they would:

WWE has released a number of stars as a result of budget cuts this year

WWE @WWE



WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors.



ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. WWE has come to terms on the releases of Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, Lana, Murphy, Ruby Riott and Santana Garrett.WWE wishes them the best in all of their future endeavors. ms.spr.ly/6018VAu2m https://t.co/b77AeeLuDn

The total number of WWE Stars released this year totals to 80 and many of those names have taken people by surprise. Aleister Black, Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Keith Lee were some of the big names that were let go by the company this year.

The latest wave of releases came two days ago as WWE let go John Morrison, Isaiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne and Tegan Nox.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Please credit Wrestle Buddy and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription should you use the quote from this article.

A current WWE star says that he would p**p his pants if he wrestles Cesaro at WrestleMania here

Edited by Arjun