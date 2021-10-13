Jerry Lawler opens up on why he was removed from WWE RAW commentary team

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler has opened up about his sacking as WWE RAW commentator after his comments about Akira Tozawa.

Jerry Lawler's last stint as a commentator on RAW was between September 2019 and 2020, when he called the action alongside Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton, and Vic Joseph. He also had an in-ring segment called The King's Court, which he was a part of during his spell as RAW commentator.

Lawler spoke at K & S WrestleFest, where he stated that calling Tozawa's move a "ramen noodle moonsault" cost him his spot on the red brand's commentary team.

The WWE Hall Of Famer said he commented after Saxton called a move Lawler thought was a made-up name for the maneuver.

"And so the next thing, he goes to the top of the rope and he flies off and I looked at Byron and I said ‘oh look, there’s a ramen noodle moonsault.’ What is racist about that? I thought it was funny. That’s a ridiculous name, right? And all of a sudden, the internet blows up. ‘Oh, King’s a racist.’ Even Tozawa, the next week comes back and says ‘it’s nothing racist. I eat ramen noodles every week.’ But the next week I wasn’t on RAW anymore. So I don’t know if that’s what happened but anyway, you got to be very careful," said Jerry Lawler. (H/T Post Wrestling)

Lawler was replaced by Samoa Joe as the RAW commentator soon after and has been away from the announcer's desk since then.

Jerry Lawler continues his association with WWE

Despite being removed from the RAW commentary team, Jerry Lawler is still very much involved with WWE.

The King is part of the pre-show panel as an analyst for the company's pay-per-views.

The 71-year-old continues to wrestle as well, which is something that WWE has prohibited him from doing. He recently fought another wrestling legend and former WWE star Scott Steiner, at Jerry Lawler's Wrestling Reunion show.

He also wrestled NZo, formerly known as Enzo Amore in WWE, in a casket match at the NEW WrestleFest 25 show earlier this year.

