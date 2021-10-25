"Each of them was p**sed" - Former WWE manager on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair segment

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette spoke about the title exchange between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Last week's episode of SmackDown closed with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair exchanging their titles. WWE official Sonya Deville was in the ring to facilitate the trade-in. The segment generated headlines as it was reported that Charlotte and Becky Lynch got into a heated argument backstage after the show.

On the latest episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, here's how he perceived the segment:

"So they're going to trade these identical belts. They don't even have to trade them, they just have to change the paint job. They're identical to begin with. They're both women's world champions of something and the heel authority figure is telling them to switch their belts."

Cornette stated that Vince McMahon would have strongly shot down such an idea in the past. He then continued:

"This was an awkward segment in some ways but I didn't particularly see any reason to have a screaming argument about it. Each one of them was p**sed because of someone didn't do what they said they were going to do ahead of time. But it sounded better when I heard the report on PWInsider, than when we actually saw the segment."

You can watch the full video here.

Where did Sonya Deville fit into the segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair?

Cornette also wondered why Sonya Deville moderated the segment between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, especially after she assaulted Naomi last week on TV. He pointed out that she should've remained true to her heelish behavior during the exchange.

"How can Sonya Deville be doing this? 'Okay ladies, now we don't want any trouble. Just switch the belts.' She's not only a heel office representative, but she's a heel that was kicking the sh*t out of one of the girl babyfaces on TV last week."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

According to Cornette, the entire segment made for poor television. It resulted from bad booking and the superstars not being onboard with what was being written for them. All of this could've been avoided.

Only time will tell what action WWE management decides to take on Charlotte Flair following last week's incident.

Vince Russo doesn't think Paige should return to WWE. He explains why here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria