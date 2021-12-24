“You sound clearer than he does”- WWE legend criticizes recent Vince McMahon segment

In one of the latest editions of his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, Jim Cornette talked about his feelings regarding Vince McMahon and his ongoing storyline featuring Austin Theory.

Cornette mentioned that he has observed Austin Theory being flexible in regards to working with any content he has been provided with by WWE.

The wrestling veteran believes Theory is giving his best with whatever WWE is throwing at him, but eventually it all leads to him simply reacting to Vince McMahon's conversations whenever they share the screen together.

Cornette mentioned that instead of saying his own lines, all Austin Theory has to do is react to the Chairman.

“So now Vince likes his spunk and so now he is doing recurring things with Vince. I saw this clip where Austin Theory is doing everything he can with what he has been given to work with, but he is sitting there and having to react to things that Vince is saying rather than saying his own sh*t,” said Cornette. (H/T- Inside the Ropes)

Jim Cornette pointed out how Austin Theory isn't benefiting much with his Vince McMahon segments

During the same conversation, Jim Cornette commented on Austin Theory's development. He believes that Theory hasn't benefitted much from his segments with Vince McMahon, .

According to Cornette, simply nodding to Vince McMahon isn't doing much for Theory and it will not help him reach his full potential.

The wrestling veteran spoke regarding the latest segment on Monday Night RAW and said that he feels that all Theory does is listen to the WWE Chairman and he doesn't have an opinion of his own.

“And therein lies the problem, he is just sitting there with Vince and nodding when Vince does what you are doing. You sound clearer than he does,” said Cornette. (H/T- Inside the Ropes)

In recent weeks, Austin Theory has been a part of some major matches in WWE, facing the likes of Finn Balor and Big E. With Theory's feud against Balor being his primary focus. It'll be interesting to see how this feud develops and whether Austin Theory could have a run at the WWE Championship.

