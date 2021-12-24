×
“He just needs to get bigger and blossom”- WWE legend’s honest opinion on Austin Theory

Jim Cornette says Austin Theory has a lot of potential
Rituparna Routh
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Dec 24, 2021 01:12 AM IST
On his podcast, The Jim Cornette Experience, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette gave his honest opinion regarding Austin Theory.

Cornette praised the former NXT sensation and said that the first time he saw Austin Theory on the black-and-gold brand, he immediately got a great vibe off him and believed the former Evolve Champion was meant to be a superstar.

Jim Cornette went on to name a few attributes, including Austin Theory's size, physique, and ability to be a natural worker in the company.

“Everyone remembers that as soon as I saw Austin Theory in NXT, I said ‘My God. This guy is a future superstar.’ I don’t know what they will do with his booking, but at his age, he is early 20s, he’s got the size and he’s got the physique, he’s amazing natural worker,” said Cornette. (H/T- Inside the Ropes)
Check out Jim Cornette's video below:

Jim Cornette believes Austin Theory's natural work is an added bonus

During the same interview Jim Cornette continued to praise Austin Theory and said that whenever he watches him, it feels as if Theory is capable of pulling off everything naturally.

The wrestling veteran further added that the WWE RAW star has managed to adapt to everything, even learning the smallest of bits.

While Cornette believes that Austin Theory possesses every quality that a true professional needs to ace his career, he does believe that Theory needs to get 'bigger and blossom'.

“When I watch him he has picked up the little things, I’m not talking just about the basics but things you can’t teach like natural reactions and things that go on in the ring, a really natural worker. I think that he has got everything, he just needs to get bigger and blossom,” said Cornette. (H/T- Inside the Ropes)

Austin Theory is currently in a storyline involving WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Theory recently faced former Universal Champion Finn Balor on RAW and has also shared the ring with reigning WWE Champion Big E.

Edited by Brandon Nell
