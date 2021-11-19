"Would never see a day in the WWE" - Wrestling veteran recalls Jim Cornette saying recently released star would never be signed (Exclusive)

In a recent one-on-one discussion, Kenny Bolin recalled Jim Cornette saying that WWE would not sign John Morrison when he was in OVW. The StarMaker further went on to praise the former tag team champion, suggesting that he is a great talent to have on the roster.

Morrison signed a developmental deal with WWE in 2002 and competed in Ohio Valley Wrestling. At the time, Jim Cornette was the lead booker and was tasked with helping talent and developing future stars. WWE would often sign talent from OVW and call them up to the main roster, much like with Morrison.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Survivor Series prediction stream, Kenny Bolin, who worked backstage at OVW for a long time, previewed the pay-per-view with Sid Pullar III. Here's what he had to say about John Morrison's recent release:

"If the rest of the people that got released yesterday combined were being paid more than [John] Morrison, then Morrison was being underpaid. He probably shouldn't deserve John Cena money or Brock Lesnar money but in my opinion he's a featured talent; one of the best talented athletes in the world. By the way, my old nemesis Jimmy Cornette said that John Morrison would never see a day in WWE. He said this back in the OVW days. If Jimmy says anything other than that, he's a liar but we get used to that. John Morrison is one of the great talents in professional wrestling. He's got to be on your roster," said Kenny Bolin.

John Morrison was recently let go by WWE

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker. Fightful has learned that WWE have released John Morrison, Top Dolla, Ashante Adonis, Isaiah Swerve Scott, Tegan Nox, Drake Maverick, Shane Thorne, and Jaxson Ryker.

In the latest round of cuts that were revealed yesterday, WWE released some of its most prominently featured stars. John Morrison, Isiah "Swerve" Scott, Top Dolla, Ashante "Thee" Adonis, Drake Maverick, Jaxson Ryker, Shane Thorne and Tegan Nox made up the most recent thread of releases.

As of late, Morrison was featured on WWE as Miz's partner. However, the former WWE Champion recently turned on Johnny Drip Drip and broke up their partnership on an episode of RAW in August.

