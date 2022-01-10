Jim Cornette on what Vince McMahon may be using to help himself in WWE segments

Former WWE manager and commentator Jim Cornette said he observed Vince McMahon moving his eyes to the left in recent segments, which he believes is the WWE Chairman looking at bullet point cards.

McMahon has appeared on-screen several times in recent months for segments with Austin Theory. The WWE Chairman was on last week's RAW show where he announced that Theory would be in this year's men's Royal Rumble match.

On the Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette discussed something he noticed during Vince McMahon's segment with Austin Theory on RAW. The former on-screen manager thinks McMahon used bullet-point cards during his segments on WWE television.

"He's looking away at what I think are bullet point cards because he'll be talking to Austin Theory but he'll look off to the left. Somebody's going to think it's cue cards like Johnny Carson's monologue, written down word for word. If this is any kind of card, it'd be bullet points that Vince has probably determined himself that he wants to do this. That's where the cards would be placed as the direction he's looking if he's using them," said Cornette about Vince McMahon.

The pro wrestling historian says he doesn't quite understand what McMahon says on-screen anymore.

The former WWE manager thinks Vince McMahon shouldn't be on-screen

Cornette thinks McMahon should no longer be on WWE television and that someone in WWE should tell him that his legacy is being tarnished by his appearances on-screen.

"What's going on here? And does someone need to tell Vince McMahon, of all people, 'Vince, you're damaging your legacy by appearing on television in this fashion,'" said Cornette.

The WWE Chairman's on-screen appearances have decreased significantly in recent years, but he has brought himself back to seemingly push Theory.

