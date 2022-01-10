Former WWE star says Vince McMahon's idea isn't working

Vince McMahon's current WWE storyline with Austin Theory isn't working out as intended, as per Jim Cornette.

McMahon and Theory have been paired together on-screen after the storyline involving Cleopatra's Egg. The two have featured time and again on RAW, with McMahon testing Theory in a number of ways.

Cornette on the Jim Cornette Experience believes the reason Theory has featured heavily with McMahon is to "force him to get to the top". He thinks that the execution of the idea has not been successful:

"I think somehow Vince perceives this is portraying to the fans that he has taken Austin Theory under his wing because he likes the 'Ruthless Aggression' and/or 'The Attitude' or whatever the other marketing slogans that the kid has. But, he's going to show him tough love and bring it out in a forceful manner, force him to get to the top. That's what Vince is telling himself and telling other people, maybe not as articulately as I just did."

The legendary manager also thinks that there might not be anybody on the creative team to tell McMahon that the execution of the idea isn't working.

"As it's coming across, I'm thinking that there's nobody there that has the capability to tell Vince, 'Well, that may be the idea, but in execution it's not coming across.' So that's what I think is going on," said Cornette.

Check out Jim Cornette's take on Austin Theory and Vince McMahon's latest segment:

Cornette thinks that WWE desperately needs fresh Superstars at the top of the card as it's been stagnant over the last few years.

Austin Theory will be in his first WWE Royal Rumble match this month

On the RAW after the Day 1 show, Vince McMahon announced that Austin Theory would be a part of the men's Royal Rumble match.

Theory hasn't taken part in the iconic match previously and hasn't even wrestled at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Apart from Theory, the likes of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins have declared themselves for the Rumble from RAW, while Sheamus is one star from SmackDown who will be in the men's Royal Rumble match.

