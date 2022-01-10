"This guy can't be a coach?" - Jim Cornette amazed WWE released ex-United States Champion

Jim Cornette is surprised by Samoa Joe's release and believes that the former NXT Champion could have had a role to play in the ring or backstage in WWE.

Joe was released by WWE for the second time in a year earlier this month as the promotion let go of several NXT personnel. The two-time United States Champion was brought back to the company last year.

On the most recent Jim Cornette Experience, Cornette was amazed that WWE could not find a role for Samoa Joe, be it in the ring or backstage:

"He wrestled just fine, never wrestled again (after the match with Kross), and now they fire him again. This guy can't be a coach? This guy can't be a trainer? He's done commentary, he's well-spoken, plus he could still go in the ring 'cause he just had a match with Karrion Kross, what, six months ago."

The professional wrestling legend went on to praise Joe's ability to elevate younger talents.

"He knows how to work with younger guys and he's impeccable in the ring for his gimmick. But they can't find anyway, in the WWE, to utilize Samoa Joe. Meanwhile, Mandy Rose has a helicopter and Joe Gacy has a stooge," said Jim Cornette.

Cornette believes Joe could be a good fit in AEW, perhaps in matches against the likes of Powerhouse Hobbs.

Samoa Joe's second run in WWE

Samoa Joe @SamoaJoe Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃 Extremely fortunate and grateful to all the young & amazing talent I had the pleasure of working with in the past months. Only saddened at the loss of an “excuse” to see their continued growth & achievement . I am very excited for there future,….. and mine 🙃

Just two months after being released by WWE, Samoa Joe returned to the company in June 2021, as an on-screen enforcer for GM William Regal.

He returned to in-ring action a few weeks later at NXT TakeOver 36, when he defeated Karrion Kross to become NXT Champion.

Joe, though, suffered an injury which meant that he had to relinquish the title. Apart from his on-screen role, the former United States champion also worked as a talent scout for the Black-and-Gold brand.

