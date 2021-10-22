Jim Ross explains why Test never became a top WWE star

Former WWE commentator Jim Ross believes Test’s drug use prevented him from becoming a bigger star for Vince McMahon’s company.

Test, real name Andrew Martin, worked for WWE between 1998 and 2004 before returning for another spell with the company between 2006 and 2007. He died in 2009 at the age of 33 after an accidental overdose of the pain medication oxycodone.

Ross, who also worked as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations, discussed Test’s WWE run on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. He said the former Intercontinental Champion’s drug issues ultimately held him back:

“He had intermittent interludes of connecting with the audience. He had a great look and he ticked a lot of boxes. But I think the ability to stay connected, and he might if he was alive today, and God rest his soul, he would probably say, ‘I wish I had this to do over, I could do this over,’ but he had some drug issues. And I don’t understand, well, I guess I can understand it… guys taking downers, sleep aids, muscle relaxers, Somas [muscle relaxer brand], all that s***, and I think he had some issues with that,” Jim Ross said.

Although he never became a regular main-eventer, Test still worked with some of the biggest names in WWE. His most notable pay-per-view opponents included Kane (No Mercy 2001), Brock Lesnar (King of the Ring 2002), and The Undertaker (SummerSlam 2002).

Jim Ross spoke to Test about his problems

As part of his Talent Relations role, Jim Ross often spoke to superstars about real-life issues outside of the ring.

The AEW announcer told Test when he returned to WWE in 2006 that he needed to undergo frequent drug testing to prove he was clean:

“He and I talked about that face to face,” Jim Ross said. “I told him, I said, ‘Andrew, we’re gonna try to bring you back, but you gotta be clean beyond a shadow of a doubt and you’re gonna be regularly drug tested. There’s no weaning off period. You’ve gotta get clean, end of story.’ ‘I can do that,’ and then not long afterwards he’s dead, so it was just the s*** the guys took.”

Jim Ross added that Test had the ability to become one of WWE’s top guys. However, he thought the two-time Hardcore Champion’s confidence issues also prevented him from believing he could be a main-eventer.

