"One-dimensional but in a good way" - Jim Ross' honest opinion on 2-time WWE Champion

Jim Ross believes Sycho Sid was “one-dimensional” as a wrestler, but he still enjoyed the former WWE and WCW star’s work.

Sid, also known as Sid Justice and Sid Vicious, was one of wrestling’s biggest names in the 1990s. He won the WWE Championship twice and main-evented two WrestleManias before becoming a two-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross acknowledged that Sid had a limited move set during his wrestling career. However, the former WWE commentator and executive does not believe the six-foot-eight superstar's in-ring skills ever held him back.

“Sid was predictable. He did not have a wide-ranging array of wrestling maneuvers that he perfected. He was one-dimensional but in a good way… You know what you were getting with Sid. It worked out pretty well,” Jim Ross said.

Sid’s highest-profile match arguably took place in 1993 when he lost against Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 8 main event. Five years later, he lost in the main event of WrestleMania 13 against The Undertaker.

Jim Ross on Sycho Sid’s best match

The latest episode of Jim Ross’ podcast revolved around the October 21, 1996 episode of RAW, which featured Sycho Sid defeating Owen Hart.

Ross gave his opinion that Sid’s victory over Shawn Michaels at the next pay-per-view, Survivor Series 1996, was the best match of his career.

“I think that to me was the crescendo for Sid, of the matches I can recall off the top of my head. Let’s also be honest, he was in there with one of the best ever, and it was a long-term storyline that was going to culminate in the Alamodome in Shawn’s hometown [Royal Rumble 1997]. So all the pieces were already set in place. I think that was probably Sid’s best night. Of course, it was at The Garden, so the Garden crowd and arena always added some value,” Jim Ross said.

Sycho Sid defeated Shawn Michaels in a 20-minute match to win his first WWE Championship. He picked up the victory with a powerbomb after attacking Michaels’ manager, Jose Lothario, on the ring apron.

