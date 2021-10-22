"Big E's not a young pup" - Jim Ross on WWE's "stale" booking and struggle to create new stars

Jim Ross believes WWE is “starting the race a little bit late” in its attempt to create up-and-coming stars through the NXT system.

WWE revamped its NXT brand as ‘NXT 2.0’ in September. Unlike its previous structure, the show now focuses on younger talents who were relatively unknown to fans before they debuted on television.

Ross, who was responsible for assembling the WWE roster in the 1990s and 2000s, spoke on his Grilling JR podcast about the company’s new approach. He also commented on Big E winning his first WWE Championship in almost nine years on the main roster.

“I think WWE’s booking has just gotten a little stale. They’re trying desperately, as you see on NXT and so forth, to get younger. I think Big E’s not a young pup, but he’s a new face in that role. I think that’s what they’re trying to do, but it’s like starting the race a little bit late in the game. It’s gonna take a little while to catch up in developing young stars,” Jim Ross said.

Now aged 35, Big E was 26 years old when he debuted on WWE’s main roster in 2012. The man he defeated for the WWE Championship, Bobby Lashley, won the title for the first time earlier this year at the age of 44.

Jim Ross explains what wrestling fans want

Jim Ross now works as a commentator and advisor for AEW. Tony Khan’s company has received praise for showcasing young stars over the last two years, including Daniel Garcia (23), Darby Allin (28), and MJF (25).

While age plays an important part in building toward the future, Ross believes fans are more interested in anything that is new and surprising.

“I’ve said this a million times on this show ad nauseam, wrestling fans love new. They love surprises. They love things that they can’t call. And I believe that to this very day, no matter what their age is. They like surprises,” Jim Ross stated.

Bron Breakker (23), Cora Jade (20), and Harland (23) are among the youngest superstars to have appeared on NXT 2.0 in recent weeks. Another WWE newcomer, Olympic gold medallist Gable Steveson (21), moved to RAW in the 2021 draft.

