"The two best in that role" - Jim Ross names WWE's greatest on-screen Commissioners

Former WWE commentator and executive Jim Ross believes Mick Foley and William Regal are the greatest on-screen Commissioners of all time.

Foley worked as a babyface in the authority figure role in 2000 after he retired from in-ring competition. The WWE legend was replaced by Regal, who performed as both a babyface and a heel during his tenure as the Commissioner in 2001.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross praised both men for providing so much entertainment during their tenures as fictional WWE bosses.

“I don’t think we’ve ever put Foley into a gig that he didn’t succeed in," said Ross. "But...they both were the two best in that role that I ever saw WWE book… cast, if you will. Like I said, I’m a major fan of William Regal to this very day. It’s ironic I got both those guys their jobs. When that happens, it feels like you helped somebody’s family....They had to do the work. I just got them a jersey and an opportunity."

Although WWE no longer has Commissioners, authority figures still exist on WWE programming. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville are currently in charge on RAW and SmackDown, while William Regal has performed as the NXT General Manager since 2014.

Jim Ross wanted William Regal to have a longer run as Commissioner

Mick Foley briefly became WWE Commissioner again in October 2001 after Linda McMahon fired William Regal.

Jim Ross, who also worked as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations at the time, was disappointed to see Regal removed from the on-screen position.

“I was a little bit sad that Regal was leaving that post, because he was so damn good at it," Jim Ross continued. "The fall-back obviously is you’re replacing him with Mick Foley, one of the best talkers and ad-libbers that I’ve ever been around."

Mick Foley returned to an authority figure role in July 2016 when he became RAW General Manager after the WWE Draft. He stayed in the position for eight months before then-Commissioner Stephanie McMahon fired him.

