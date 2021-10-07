Jim Ross discloses The Rock's one-word nickname for Steve Austin

Jim Ross has revealed that The Rock used to refer to Steve Austin as ‘Baldy’ during their time together in WWE.

The Rock and Austin are widely regarded as two of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. Although they feuded on-screen in the late 1990s and early 2000s, they also became friends behind the scenes.

Ross, WWE’s former Head of Talent Relations, spoke about the two men on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. In one highlight, Ross discussed the mutual respect the two stars shared, and he disclosed The Rock’s amusing nickname for his former in-ring rival.

“They respected each other so much," said Ross. "I remember Rock’s favorite nickname for Steve was Baldy. He’d come up to me and say, ‘How’s Baldy today?’ I’d say, ‘He’s the same as always… cranky, intense… Baldy.’ It’s funny how you get all these little nicknames that never make air, so to speak, but that’s just out of friendship and team camaraderie."

Steve Austin shaved his head in 1996 shortly before he became the iconic “Stone Cold” character in WWE. Ironically, while The Rock had hair during his days working with Austin, he later shaved his head in 2010.

The Rock and Steve Austin had an unforgettable rivalry in WWE

Steve Austin defeated The Rock in the main event of WrestleMania 15 in 1999 and WrestleMania 17 in 2001.

The legendary rivals went one-on-one for the final time at WrestleMania 19 in 2003, with The Rock picking up the victory. The match also marked the end of Austin's 14-year wrestling career.

In 2014, the two men shared the WrestleMania stage once again when they participated in a promo segment at the beginning of WrestleMania 30. Another WWE icon, Hulk Hogan, also appeared in the segment.

What do you think about Ross' comments? Sound off below.

Also Read

Please credit Grilling JR and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Vince Russo isn't a fan of Becky Lynch's promo skills. He explains why here.

Edited by Colin Tessier