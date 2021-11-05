"If you stick with me, I'll make this all up to you" - Details on Vince McMahon's promise after giving WWE legend a pay cut

Jim Ross recently recalled how Vince McMahon gave several members of WWE’s management team drastic pay cuts in September 1996.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, Ross said wrestling legend J.J. Dillon abruptly quit as WWE’s Head of Talent Relations due to McMahon’s decision. The WWE Chairman promised Ross that he would make things up to him financially at a later date.

“Bruce [Prichard] and I were in Johannesburg, South Africa, and it was the weekend of Shane McMahon’s wedding, and J.J. bolted. All because right before that we’d all taken drastic pay cuts. Business was not great, and the people that suffered first were the wrestling people, so my pay got cut like 50 grand or something, so it’s significant. But I’ll never forget Vince saying, ‘If you stick with me, I’ll make this all up to you,’” Ross said.

The latest edition of Jim Ross’ podcast revolved around the infamous “Pillman’s got a gun!” episode of RAW on November 4, 1996.

Ross worked on-screen as a WWE commentator and interviewer around the time the episode aired. Following J.J. Dillon’s departure, he also took on the position of WWE's Head of Talent Relations.

How Vince McMahon repaid Jim Ross

WCW’s flagship show Nitro defeated WWE RAW in the television ratings for 83 consecutive weeks between May 1996 and April 1998. Due to WCW’s dominance, Vince McMahon felt he needed to make major changes to WWE’s pay structure.

Jim Ross added that McMahon eventually repaid him when WWE began to get back on track financially:

“He did, in the form of stock and pay increases, and we just had to get the business up. We had to be more productive as a unit in the wrestling side,” he said.

Ross worked for Vince McMahon’s WWE for a combined 22 years between 1993 and 2019. The 69-year-old joined Tony Khan’s AEW in 2019 as a commentator and senior advisor.

